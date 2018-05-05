Mostly cloudy sky, scattered rain for Saturday

There will be a high of 88 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered rain for Saturday, according to WINK News Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell.

“There will be a few showers, but I wouldn’t cancel any major plans for the day,” Farrell said.

The future track model showed scattered rain will begin to drift around 12 p.m. towards the west, according to Farrell. Showers will be mainly light and fast-moving, but it’s possible a few areas could see moderate to heavy rain during the afternoon hours.

“Sunday morning will be dry and fewer rain areas are expected during the afternoon hours,” Farrell said.

View an hourly forecast here.

Here is your new 7 day forecast. Join us tonight for your complete 10 day forecast. pic.twitter.com/eKnQUNvVas — Jim Farrell (@JimTFarrell) May 4, 2018