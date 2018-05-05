SWFL man wearing tactical gear shoots rounds through apartment door

A man wearing a tactical vest and badge shot into a Sarasota apartment early Saturday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m., the Sarasota Police Department says Ryan Flanzer, 25, arrived at 1350 Main Street in downtown Sarasota. He identified himself as a process server—a person tasked with serving warrants or subpoenas—and was allowed entry onto the third floor.

Flanzer then shot several rounds of ammunition into the door of an apartment, police say. The unit was unoccupied, and no one was injured, according to officials.

The suspect then fled the scene in a dark colored SUV with Florida license plate Y14XJN.

Officers are attempting to make contact with Flanzer in hopes he will turn himself in. He is considered armed and dangerous. It is not believed the residents of 1350 Main Street or the general public are in any danger, however.

Photos of the suspect can be seen below:

Writer: Erica Brown