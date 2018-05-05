Man arrested, faces charges after urinating on woman at Naples bar

A man was arrested after he allegedly urinated on a woman inside a Naples bar off Pine Ridge Road.

The man, 38-year-old Jose Moya-Benitez, can be seen on security camera footage urinating at Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar and Grill. An innocent woman standing nearby ended up getting some urine on her.

According to the police report, Moya-Benitez was sitting at the bar, when out of nowhere, he began to urinate right in the middle of the crowd.

“Honestly, I’m gonna laugh a little bit, but at the same time that’s pretty messed up,” said Jesus Ramirez, who works next door to the bar.

Some of the urine hit a female employee who was training, working only her third shift at the bar.

“One of my bartenders came in and said that somebody had urinated at the bar. And I went in to investigate and I see that it was somebody sitting at the bar and just decided to…uh…urinate,” said Jesse Camacho, the general manager at Pelican Larry’s.

When patrons came to the employee’s defense, Moya-Benitez and his friends tried to take off in a white truck, but other customers blocked them in until deputies arrived on scene.

“I just came off work and I saw the guy getting arrested. This whole section here was blocked by nothing but cop cars,” Ramirez said.

Camacho has managed all three Pelican Larry’s locations, and says in his 10 years in the service industry, this is a first.

“He was a little intoxicated. He was with about four or five people. Had a couple shots. But I do not know what possessed him to do that,” Camacho said.

As of Saturday night, Moya-Benitez is behind bars and faces three charges stemming from the incident, in addition to a ban from the bar where it happened.

“You should probably take a couple years off of drinking. Definitely. And probably shouldn’t come back here,” Camacho said.

Moya-Benitez faces charges of indecent exposure, battery and disorderly intoxication. His bond is set at $17,000.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown