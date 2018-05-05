FGCU baseball, softball in action this weekend to face UNF rivals

The FGCU baseball team hosted North Florida in a three-game series this weekend.

After dropping the first game to their ASUN Conference foe on Friday, FGCU was up by three runs before a barrage of scoring by UNF in game two Saturday afternoon.

UNF won the second game of the series 9-4.

The series conclusion will be Sunday, and count on WINK News to bring you coverage.

The FGCU softball team had the same match up this weekend, facing UNF.

It was also a big day for eight senior members of the team, who were recognized before the game Saturday.

FGCU won 2-0 Saturday, earning them a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in next week’s ASUN Championship.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown