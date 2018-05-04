Collier teen goes on wild joy ride in stolen truck, nearly hitting pedestrian, police say

Lucia Alicea says she was visiting her friend at work when she heard someone outside dangerously speeding by.

“I came to visit my friend and I turn to Emes and I’m like, Emes do you hear that? And I’m like, oh my god what’s going on?” Alicea said. “I was sitting next to the computer and I saw a big noise and somebody driving the car like crazy. The police was behind them.”

Reports say a teenager stole a truck and was recklessly driving down the 4700 block of Del Prado around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver was darting in and out of traffic and even drove up onto sidewalks to pass the cars in front of him.

At one point, he nearly struck a pedestrian. Eventually, the teen cut through the parking lot of Bank of America to avoid stop sticks put in place by police.

Police say the driver later pulled over near Southeast 10th Terrace where he tried to run away, but was caught walking along Viscaya and arrested.

Reports say there was a second passenger in the car, but he isn’t facing charges. The driver is booked at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown