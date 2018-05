Red tide still affecting Southwest Florida beaches

Southwest Florida will get an update on red tide results Friday.

Many beaches are still seeing the affects of red tide which is causing fish kill and respiratory problems for many beachgoers.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon was live on Vanderbilt Beach talking to beachgoers about current conditions. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft