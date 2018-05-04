NHC issues special tropical weather outlook for system near Bahamas

A special tropical weather outlook was issued Friday on a system near the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system has zero percent chance of development, but could bring showers and gusty winds across Southwest Florida over the weekend.

Colorado State University hurricane researchers predicted earlier this month the Atlantic hurricane season will be slightly above-average this year.

Hurricane preparedness week kicks off on May 6 through May 12. Hurricane season begins on June 1st.

The National Hurricane Center released the following statement Friday in regards to the tropical weather outlook:

A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas is

associated with an upper-level low pressure system and a surface

trough. The system is forecast to move westward over the Florida

peninsula on Saturday with no significant development. Locally

heavy rains and gusty winds are possible over portions of the

Bahamas and southern Florida through this weekend. Please monitor

products from your local weather office for more details. No

additional Special Outlooks on this system will be issued unless

conditions warrant.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook has been issued on the system near the Bahamas. While development is not expected, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over southern Florida and the Bahamas through this weekend. https://t.co/NERCKLZFZm pic.twitter.com/x31crIbl8O — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 4, 2018

Though development is not expected with this system, one in this area is a good reminder that hurricane season is only about a month away and National Hurricane Preparedness Week is next week. It's never too early to prepare. https://t.co/BH4FWxMsAv #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/jJhbP5nAS8 — NWS (@NWS) May 4, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria