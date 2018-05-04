New Charlotte County resort poses potential traffic, congestion issues

New renderings reveal how Allegiant Air will transform the Charlotte Harbor area leading to its new luxury Sunseeker Resort.

But many in Charlotte County claim the renderings don’t show how much of a traffic nightmare the project will create.

“One concern everybody has is traffic on the bridge both north and south,” said Punta Gorda resident Linda Little.

“With the bridge right there, it just creates a bottle neck immediately,” added Port Charlotte resident Jane Hayse.

The county says Sunseeker developers are currently working on a traffic study, but as part of the deal, they’ve agreed to widen Main Street from 12 to 20 feet from Bayshore Road to US 41.

Others in the area say they aren’t too worried how the 22-acre resort will affect their daily commutes.

“When folks get here, they don’t necessarily have to rent a car. You can shuttle, you can walk once you’re here. You can bike or take a taxi or what have you,” said Dennise Dull, president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

Instead, they’re focusing on how the resort will transform the area into a premier destination with a positive economic impact across Charlotte County.

“I think that once they’re at the resort enjoying the resort for a couple of days, that they’re going to come across that bridge and enjoy our downtown,” said Carrie Nemec, owner of Carrie’s Interiors and Tikki’s Boutique.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot of folks to see what Charlotte County is all about,” added Dull.

The chamber of commerce says the Sunseeker Resort could even spark new business in terms of water taxis, shuttles or more tours of the area.

Check out the renderings below.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown