Marco Island firefighter arrested for multiple felony violations

A Marco Island firefighter was arrested Thursday on multiple felony violations, according to a statement by Marco Island Fire Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy.

Nicholas Macchiarolo was taken into custody by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been placed on administrative leave.

Macchoarolo faces charges of in-state person electronic transfer information/harm to a minor and obscene communication (use of computer to seduce, solicit, lure child).

Read the full statement by Chief Murphy below:

“On May 4, 2018, Marco Island Firefighter / EMT N. Macchiarolo was arrested for multiple felony violations by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The Marco Island Fire Rescue Department takes very seriously the conduct of its employees. We are fully cooperating with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in reference to this investigation. Macchiarolo has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.”

The department says this is an active investigation.

Writer: Erica Brown