At least 1 injured in boat crash in Bokeelia

At least one person was injured in a boat crash Friday afternoon near Stringfellow Road, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Two boats collided around 3 p.m. and one person was airlifted to a local hospital, officials said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting FWC with the crash.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear at this time.

#BREAKING: two boats collided near Bokeelia. We’re told a child was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a bad head injury. @winknews pic.twitter.com/YBk9AiV66Z — Kim Powell (@kimpowellWINK) May 4, 2018