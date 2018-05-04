Jorge Guerrero makes first court appearance Friday

The man who is charged with first degree murder in the case of Diana Alvarez will make his first appearance in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The state attorney’s office announced the charges on Thursday.

Guerrero is already serving a 40-year sentence for having inappropriate pictures of Diana on his phone.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft