Green Juice: Not as healthy as you think

In recent years, bottles of vegetable-based green juices have become trendy accessories for health-conscious consumers and fitness buffs alike. Bearing promises such as “can make your body sing” (Suja Mighty Greens) and can give you “pep in your step” (Blueprint Motion Potion), these drinks convey a halo of healthfulness.

“When the green juice trend really started back in 2010 or 2011, it was something of a niche product,” says Kara Nielsen, culinary trends analyst at the marketing firm CCD Innovation. “Now that trend has matured and gone mainstream, with a wide array of options that target all kinds of consumers.”

But not all green juices are necessarily good for you—so it’s important to read the label on the bottle or check the ingredients list at the store. We’ve compiled a list of things to look for—and to avoid—when you’re buying something green to drink.