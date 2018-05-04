‘It’s going to be a game changer’: new prostate treatment helping men in SWFL

A first of its kind treatment for prostate issues is helping men in Southwest Florida live healthier lives.

Like 12 million other men in America, Charles Applegate is familiar with how problematic an enlarged prostate can be.

A procedure approved by the Food and Drug Administration called Aquablation uses pressurized water and a robot to remove excess prostate tissue.

“It’s sort of a revolutionary way to treat this problem,” said Dr. Matthew Ercolani, board certified urologist.

Ercolani was the first in the U.S. to use the technique during a procedure last month at Desoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to do something that’s been done for a long time in a better way,” Ercolani said. “It’s going to be a game changer.”

The old technique used heat or electricity to remove the tissue, which had a higher risk of complications from bleeding and causing damaged nerves.

Aquablation cuts down on those risks, along with the time it takes to perform the surgery.

“Almost every patient goes home the next day,” Ercolani said.

Ercolani has performed the procedure on three patients since April and has six more patients booked in the weeks ahead.

As more insurance companies begin to cover the cost of the procedure, Ercolani hopes to bring relief to more men like Applegate.

“If I had to do it over again, I’d do the same thing. I’m glad I had it done,” Applegate said.

If insurance does not cover the procedure, Ercolani said it’ll cost patients a few thousand dollars out of pocket.

For more information on Aquablation, click here.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Katherine Viloria