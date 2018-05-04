Cat shot by arrow in Cape Coral Friday morning

Cat owner Ashley Allen is upset and shocked that someone shot her cat, Urie, with an arrow in Cape Coral early Friday morning.

When the cat was struck, Allen said the arrow went through him without an arrowhead.

Somehow Urie managed to hop the fence with the arrow through his shoulder.

When Allen found him with the arrow lodged in his side shoulder, she immediately rushed him to the vet.

Allen said, “He is not happy but he’s alive, so that’s good. He’s on antibiotics and pain meds.”

Urie is okay now, but they’re surprised he made it home alive.

Now Allen and her family hope police find whomever did this so it doesn’t happen again.

“I don’t know, but they’re sick in the head for sure, and if they are doing it to my animal they’re probably doing it to other animals,” Allen said”

Under Florida statutes, intentional animal cruelty is a third-degree felony and can land you a fine up to $10,000.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

