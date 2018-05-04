Cape Coral neighborhood on alert after man arrested for child porn

The Cape Coral Police Department, along with the FBI’s Exploited Children Task Force, combed through a Cape house Friday, searching for evidence of child pornography.

“Police were everywhere—in the house, out of the house, in the garage, in the car,” said Flo, a neighbor. She did not want her last name used.

Neighbors finally saw Mark Ingraham exit the property in handcuffs. He now faces charges of possession of child pornography.

“I don’t know how their mind must work to enjoy looking at something like that,” Flo said.

Neighbors say Ingraham moved into the area about one year ago, and would keep to himself. He was often seen doing something in the trunk of his car.

“For some reason he was in and out of that truck day in and day out,” Flo said. “What he has in the back of the trunk, I have no idea. I don’t know if I ever want to know what was in the back of that trunk.”

With at least four kids living nearby, Ingraham’s arrest is especially worrisome.

“It’s extremely scary. We’ve never had anything like this,” Flo said.

Ingraham remains in the Lee County Jail. His bond for both charges—possession of child porn and sending it—is set at $100,000.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown