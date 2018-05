Cape Coral man faces child porn charges

A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday for child pornography, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Child pornography was found on the computer of Mark Ingraham, of the 100 block of Southeast 32nd Street, police said.

Ingraham, who remains at the Lee County Jail, faces charges of possession of obscene material and transmission of child pornography by an electronic device, police said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria