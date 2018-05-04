2 Fort Myers robbery suspects at large

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a man near McGregor Boulevard on April 27.

The victim left Bruno’s Market located at 15600 McGregor Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. that night, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The victim was walking to a friend’s house when he was approached by a man who hit him in the face. As the victim tried to recover, another man approached him and hit the victim in the back of the head, according to Crime Stoppers.

The two suspects demanded money and rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his money clip containing $159 in cash. The suspects were heard laughing as they fled, said Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling up to the store before the robbery. One suspect is a man who is approximately 5’8″ and 200 pounds, and was seen wearing a do rag, a long-sleeved black t-shirt and black pants with expensive white and silver hitop sneakers, according to Crime Stoppers.

The second suspect is a man who is approximately 6’0″ tall with long dredlocks tied in a knot on top of his head, said Crime Stoppers.

The suspects left the area in a dark Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app..

Writer: Emily Luft