You could see long lines on Election Day, but there’s ways to avoid it

In 2012, leaders say Florida voters waited hours to vote because there were so many items on the ballot and people had to read through them all.

The November General Election it could be a similar situation.

Many voters now mail in their ballots in to avoid the long lines, but some like Sandra Annoye like to go in person, “old school I guess. I’ve just always done that.”

Collier County Supervisor of Elections Jennifer Edwards said, “We’re planning for a very long ballot. In Collier County we’re going to have 14 referendum and constitutional amendments on our ballots.”

Leaders want to you to do research beforehand, so you’re prepared to vote on things like felony voter rights, vaping in workplaces, and the Collier County sales tax.

If you go in blind it could take 20 to 25 minutes to read through everything.

“Voters have several decisions to make instead of waiting until that list minute to vote,” Edwards said.

You can do early voting or vote by mail, plus you’ll get a sample ballot three weeks before Election Day that you can mark and bring with you if you vote in person.

Edwards added, “I hope our voters will vote in every election but it’s not like going to the grocery store, it’s not something you’re accustomed to doing.”

So plan and be prepared for the long ballot.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

