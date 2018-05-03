Patients at Lee Health dancing to help cure Parkinson’s disease

A dance class at the Lee Health Wellness Center is getting patients on their feet and moving to the beat.

Patient Laurie DePaul has been learning to live with Parkinson’s disease, which can make it difficult for patients to walk and keep their balance.

“I always liked to dance, but that was one of the things I lost was the rhythm,” she said.

But now DePaul is taking tango classes to improve her health.

“It’s a very rewarding experience,” she said.

Nathalie Grondin, who’s a professional ballroom dancer, teaches tango classes at the wellness center.

“Tango music is a very strong beat,” Grondin said. “It can help get them started and keep them going.”

A 2015 study at the University of Limerick shows dancing does help alleviate some of the symptoms.

“We all have to practice our exercises,” DePaul said. “If you don’t move with Parkinson’s you won’t move at all.”

Students from Florida Gulf Coast University volunteer to help in the class. The tango class is coming to an end, but another is planned for the summer.

Anyone interested in more information can contact the Lee Health Wellness Center in Fort Myers.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Katherine Viloria