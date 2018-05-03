Man found guilty of sexual battery in Naples

A 30-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of sexual battery, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Saul Deleon Mendez had been drinking and attempted to force a victim to have sex with him at a Naples home, the State Attorney’s Office said. Mendez sexually assaulted the victim with his hand after she refused, all while her children were sleeping in the same room.

Law enforcement did not state the connection between Mendez and the victim.

Mendez, who remains at the Collier County jail, could face up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing date on June 12.

Writer: Katherine Viloria