Lois Riess detention hearing Thursday could determine bond

A judge could decide Thursday whether Lois Riess will stay in jail while she’s awaiting trial.

Riess, who has been in the Lee County jail since she arrived back in Florida on Saturday, is expected in court at 1:30 p.m.

The judge scheduled Thursday’s hearing to give Riess’s public defender more time to look over files from investigators.

Prosecutors will argue whether Riess should be denied bond.

Writer: Emily Luft