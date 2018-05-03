Grand jury indicts Jorge Guerrero-Torres with 1st-degree murder of Diana Alvarez

A grand jury has returned indictments for multiple charges against Jorge Guerrero-Torres, the state attorney’s office announced Thursday.

The state attorney’s office held a press conference, along with members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Press Conference BREAKING: The grand jury has returned indictments for two cases; Jorge Guerrero is now facing a 1st-degree murder charge in connection with missing Diana Alvarez and three people are facing 1st-degree murder charges in the death of a taxi driver in Lehigh Acres. Posted by WINK News on Thursday, May 3, 2018

The grand jury returned an indictment for Guerrero-Torres for the charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and lewd and lascivious molestation in the death of Diana Alvarez, who went missing nearly two years ago, according to Amira Fox.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said “we will never bring Diana back,” but hopes this would give a sense of closure for the family.

Authorities still have not found her body.

Guerrero-Torres’ arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.