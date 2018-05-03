FPL holds storm drill, offers safety tips ahead of hurricane season

Florida Power and Light hosted its annual storm drill on Thursday afternoon ahead of hurricane season.

Thousands of people were left without power in September 2017 after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida. FPL worked around the clock for nearly a month to get the light back on in the area.

The press conference highlighted the importance of hurricane preparedness and lessons learned from Irma. FPL announced its storm plan for 2018, new technologies for this season and its preparation process.

FPL offers a myriad of safety tips on its website.

Writer: Katherine Viloria