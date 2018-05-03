Fort Myers man proves you are never too old to run

Gary Romesser is an addict, but in a good way. His fix? A runner’s high.

“I like the five k’s, the half-marathons.”

He starts running and doesn’t stop.

Romesser has set national records and won countless races. At 67 years old, he still hits the road everyday and has run 30 marathons, totaling about 1000 miles.

“I went through a lot of different phases,” said Romesser. “I got too skinny one time and was anorexic.”

But even though it’s been a long path, he’s run the Boston Marathon five times and even carried the Olympic torch.

“I ran the Olympic torch in 1984,” said Romesser. “When I turned 40, I started beating some of the Olympians so I figured it’s never too late.”

A world champion after the age of 40. He coaches too.

“I like to see how I can improve.”

He has become world-class and at 67, he shows people it’s never too late to start running.

“As long as you follow the right plan, check with your doctor, it’s something everybody can do.”

A pair of shoes and a stretch of road is all it takes to get a taste of accomplishment.

“Even with my friends and people I coach, when they run their best time we all celebrate,” he said.

Romesser will start coaching in the fall with a local high school.

‘It’s hard work and hard work pays off.”

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft