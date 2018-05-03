Crews work to extinguish 12-acre brush fire in Punta Gorda

Crews are working to extinguish a 12-acre brush fire on Morningside Drive, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire was 80 percent contained as of 2:55 p.m. and is located on Morningside Drive and U.S. 41, fire officials said. Five nearby homes are threatened at this time.

The fire prompted the closure of Pasadena Drive, Morningside Drive and St. Yves Drive, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

#Morningside fire is currently 80% contained and holding at 12 acres. No structures damaged, no injuries at this time. Will Update!! pic.twitter.com/MKdDJo6w6w — FFS Myakka (@FFS_Myakka) May 3, 2018