Computers, tablets, phones oh my! Managing screen time with kids

According to Common Sense Media, 98 percent of US homes with kids ages 8 and under have some kind of mobile device. How can you limit screen use while still helping kids get the most out of their time on these devices?

TVs, phones, iPads…screens are everywhere your kids look!

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidelines suggest you avoid use of all screen media other than video-chatting for kids younger than 18 months and limit screen use to 1 hour per day of high quality programs for children ages 2 to 5.

“Choose the content carefully; observe what your child is doing when they are using the content because you know your child the best,” said Rachel Barr, PhD, a Developmental Psychologist at Georgetown University.

Experts say games and apps that encourage them to create are your best bet. If they like to build, the game Minecraft can help them hone their skills. TeleStory lets budding actors write, direct, and star in their own videos. Toca Dance allows kids to choreograph moves for dancers. And Book Creator lets them design their own eBooks!

Wonder how much time kids actually spend in front of screens? American children under age 9 use screen media for an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes each day.

