Cape Coral issues burn ban ‘effective immediately’

A burn ban was issued Thursday afternoon for the City of Cape Coral, according to the city manager’s office.

The temporary measure is intended to limit fire hazards within the city during this period of drought conditions, the city manager’s office said.

The burn ban prohibits most open burning with the exception of barbecue grills, the city manager’s office said. The ban will be in place until a drought emergency no longer exists.

“The lack of rain has created very dry conditions,” city manager John Szerlag said . “We must take steps to limit potential fire risk by issuing the burn ban.”

