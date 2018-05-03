Firefighters walk down a dirt road a wildfire burns a hillside Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Clayton, Ga. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority issued a burn ban on its public lands across Tennessee and in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia. U.S. Forest Service spokesman Adam Rondeau has said the agency is tracking wildfires that have burned a total of 80,000 acres across the South. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cape Coral

Cape Coral issues burn ban ‘effective immediately’

Published: May 3, 2018 3:42 PM EDT
Updated: May 3, 2018 3:43 PM EDT

A burn ban was issued Thursday afternoon for the City of Cape Coral, according to the city manager’s office.

The temporary measure is intended to limit fire hazards within the city during this period of drought conditions, the city manager’s office said.

The burn ban prohibits most open burning with the exception of barbecue grills, the city manager’s office said. The ban will be in place until a drought emergency no longer exists.

“The lack of rain has created very dry conditions,” city manager John Szerlag said . “We must take steps to limit potential fire risk by issuing the burn ban.”

Writer:Katherine Viloria
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media