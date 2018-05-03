Budget German airline Eurowings launch nonstop flights from Fort Myers to Europe

A German budget airline Eurowings is set to begin nonstop service to Fort Myers this month.

Eurowings will start twice weekly nonstop service from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to Munich Airport (MUC) and a weekly flight to Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN)/

The first nonstop service to Dusseldorf Airport (DUS) on Eurowings, a new airline serving Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), will take place Thursday.

The flight will arrive at 4:45 p.m. and depart at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Flights will operate on an Airbus A330 with 310 seats.

“We are extremely pleased with the announcement that Eurowings will begin service to Fort Myers this May, offering Southwest Florida International Airport customers’ nonstop service to Munich and Cologne/Bonn,” said Jeff Mulder, A.A.E., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority.

Mulder added, “These flights will strengthen the bridge between Germany and Southwest Florida. Travelers from Fort Myers will now be able to reach two extremely popular destinations in Germany more conveniently, as well as take advantage of connecting flights throughout Europe. We also look forward to welcoming more European visitors to experience the natural beauty of Southwest Florida.”