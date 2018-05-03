Brush fire snarls traffic on I-75 NB at MM154 in Charlotte County

A brush fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol .

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. on Interstate 75 and Tuckers Grade, officials said.

The size and cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

New Wildfire: I-75 & Truckers Grade northbound unit en route. Will Update pic.twitter.com/6EEe6MrKpQ — FFS Myakka (@FFS_Myakka) May 3, 2018