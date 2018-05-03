Brush fire blocks northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Charlotte County,.
Charlotte County

Brush fire snarls traffic on I-75 NB at MM154 in Charlotte County

Published: May 3, 2018 2:29 PM EDT
Updated: May 3, 2018 2:35 PM EDT

A brush fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol .

The fire sparked around 2 p.m. on Interstate 75 and Tuckers Grade, officials said.

The size and cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

