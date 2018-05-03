1400 people to attend National Day of Prayer event in Fort Myers

Thursday is National Day of Prayer, and people of all faiths are expected to attend a prayer breakfast in Southwest Florida to celebrate this year’s theme: unity.

1400 people are expected to attend the annual event at the City of Palms Park in Fort Myers this morning.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in the park where people gathered together to join in the tradition that has been around since the late 80s.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft