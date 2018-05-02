United to roll out new rules regarding pet transportation
United Airlines is now partnering with the Humane Society to,” improve the well-being of all pets that travel on United.”
That means a few new rules and regulations effective starting in June.
Rules for flying with pets include:
- Using an approved crate
- Obtain and bring all required documents for your pet
- Look over PetSafe pickup and drop-off sites
- Look over rates for bringing your pet
- Check to make sure your pet is an approved breed.
Only cats and dogs will be allowed on flights, according to United Airlines.
The following breeds of cats and dogs will not be allowed to travel on United Airlines:
|Not accept reservations for the following brachycephalic (or short- or snub-nosed) dogs and cats and strong-jawed dog breeds*, out of concern for higher adverse health risks:
|
|Dog Breeds
- Affenpinscher
- American Bully
- American Pit Bull Terrier/Pit Bull
- American Staffordshire Terrier/”Amstaff”
- Belgian Malinois
- Boston Terrier
- Boxer
- Brussels Griffon
- Bulldog
- American Bulldog
- English Bulldog
- French Bulldog
- Old English Bulldogges
- Shorty Bulldogs
- Spanish Alano/Spanish Bulldog/Alano Espanol
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
- Chow Chow
- English Toy Spaniel/Prince Charles Spaniel
- Japanese Chin/Japanese Spaniel
- Lhasa Apso
- Mastiff
- American Mastiff
- Boerboel/South African Mastiff
- Bullmastiff
- Ca de Bou/Mallorquin Mastiff
- Cane Corso/Italian Mastiff
- Dogo Argentino/Argentinian Mastiff
- Dogue de Bordeaux/French Mastiff
- English Mastiff
- Fila Brasileiro/Brazilian Mastiff/Cao de Fila
- Indian Mastiff/Alangu
- Kangal/Turkish Kangal
- Neapolitan Mastiff/Mastino Napoletano
- Pakastani Mastiff/Bully Kutta
- Pyrenean Mastiff
- Presa Canario/Perro de Presa Canario/Dogo Canario/Canary Mastiff
- Spanish Mastiff / Mastin Espanol
- Tibetan Mastiff
- Tosa/Tosa Ken/Tosa Inu/Japanese Mastiff/Japanese Tosa
- Pekingese
- Pug
- Shar-Pei/Chinese Shar-Pei
- Shih-Tzu
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier/”Staffys”
- Tibetan Spaniel
Cat Breeds
- Burmese
- Exotic Shorthair
- Himalayan
- Persian
* Including mixed breeds
If you plan to travel with pets aboard a United Airlines flight, they urge you to read their PetSafe policy page.