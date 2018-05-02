United to roll out new rules regarding pet transportation

United Airlines is now partnering with the Humane Society to,” improve the well-being of all pets that travel on United.”

That means a few new rules and regulations effective starting in June.

Rules for flying with pets include:

Using an approved crate

Obtain and bring all required documents for your pet

Look over PetSafe pickup and drop-off sites

Look over rates for bringing your pet

Check to make sure your pet is an approved breed.

Only cats and dogs will be allowed on flights, according to United Airlines.

The following breeds of cats and dogs will not be allowed to travel on United Airlines:

Not accept reservations for the following brachycephalic (or short- or snub-nosed) dogs and cats and strong-jawed dog breeds*, out of concern for higher adverse health risks: Dog Breeds Affenpinscher

American Bully

American Pit Bull Terrier/Pit Bull

American Staffordshire Terrier/”Amstaff”

Belgian Malinois

Boston Terrier

Boxer

Brussels Griffon

Bulldog American Bulldog English Bulldog French Bulldog Old English Bulldogges Shorty Bulldogs Spanish Alano/Spanish Bulldog/Alano Espanol

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chow Chow

English Toy Spaniel/Prince Charles Spaniel

Japanese Chin/Japanese Spaniel

Lhasa Apso

Mastiff American Mastiff Boerboel/South African Mastiff Bullmastiff Ca de Bou/Mallorquin Mastiff Cane Corso/Italian Mastiff Dogo Argentino/Argentinian Mastiff Dogue de Bordeaux/French Mastiff English Mastiff Fila Brasileiro/Brazilian Mastiff/Cao de Fila Indian Mastiff/Alangu Kangal/Turkish Kangal Neapolitan Mastiff/Mastino Napoletano Pakastani Mastiff/Bully Kutta Pyrenean Mastiff Presa Canario/Perro de Presa Canario/Dogo Canario/Canary Mastiff Spanish Mastiff / Mastin Espanol Tibetan Mastiff Tosa/Tosa Ken/Tosa Inu/Japanese Mastiff/Japanese Tosa

Pekingese

Pug Dutch Pug Japanese Pug

Shar-Pei/Chinese Shar-Pei

Shih-Tzu

Staffordshire Bull Terrier/”Staffys”

Tibetan Spaniel Cat Breeds Burmese

Exotic Shorthair

Himalayan

Persian * Including mixed breeds

If you plan to travel with pets aboard a United Airlines flight, they urge you to read their PetSafe policy page.

