SWFL to get free dental care under expanded Salvation Army program

Published: May 2, 2018 3:58 PM EDT

Approximately 3,300 Southwest Florida residents can take advantage of free dental care services during the Salvation Army’s We Care Dental Clinic, according to a spokesperson for Florida Blue.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 7 at Gardner Orthopedics on 3033 Winkler Ave.

The program’s mission strives to reduce emergency room visits, improve oral care, overall health and counter the opioid crisis, according to a Florida Blue spokesperson.

A $296,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation is helping to fund the expansion program, according to a Florida Blue spokesperson.

