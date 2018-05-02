SWFL to get free dental care under expanded Salvation Army program

Approximately 3,300 Southwest Florida residents can take advantage of free dental care services during the Salvation Army’s We Care Dental Clinic, according to a spokesperson for Florida Blue.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 7 at Gardner Orthopedics on 3033 Winkler Ave.

The program’s mission strives to reduce emergency room visits, improve oral care, overall health and counter the opioid crisis, according to a Florida Blue spokesperson.

A $296,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation is helping to fund the expansion program, according to a Florida Blue spokesperson.

For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website.