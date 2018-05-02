Military C-130 plane crashes on Savannah, Georgia, road

The Air Force says a C-130 Hercules National Guard cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, killing at least two.

A firefighters union in Savannah, also confirmed on Twitter the plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth, near the Savannah/Hilton Head International airport Wednesday.

The FAA reports the plane was headed to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

The Savannah airport is still operating flights as normal but some delays are being seen.

According to WTOC, there were five military personnel on the plane at the time of the crash. Two people are confirmed dead, but it’s still unknown if the victims were on the plane or civilians on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Writer: WINK News