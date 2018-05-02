May is mental health awareness month

Since 1949, Mental Health America has led the observance of Mental Health Month in May, providing resources for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 50% of all Americans diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

It's #MentalHealthMonth! We founded May as #MentalHealthMonth back in 1949 and are still going strong. This year, we are raising #awareness of the brain-body connection through #4mind4body challenges. #mhm2018 — MentalHealthAmerica (@MentalHealthAm) May 1, 2018

Mental Health America is challenging individuals to take the #4Mind4Body challenge to take small steps to improve the “brain-body” connection. You can view day-by-day challenge here.

There are many resources available to educate and address the challenges of mental illness. Know that you are not alone.

If you or a loved one is struggling, you can find support by visting this website.

For a comprehensive list of resources and organizations, you can visit this website.

For additional tools, including a treatment locator, you can visit the CDC’s mental health web page.

Suicide is a major public health problem and a leading cause of death in the USA. Read our fact sheet, which can help you, a friend, or a family member learn about warning signs, risk factors, and suicide prevention. One person can make a difference: https://t.co/kYAIREt7KK pic.twitter.com/NjTwbUloQe — Mental Health NIMH (@NIMHgov) April 24, 2018

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

You also have the option of texting, by using the Crisis Text Line which can be accessed by texting BRAVE to 741-741.

And if you are in immediate need of support, call 911.

Writer: Emily Luft