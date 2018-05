Man, 53, identified in deadly crash in Hendry County

A Clewiston man died due to injuries from a car accident on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Marvin McGee, 53, was driving southbound on County Road 833 when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a drainage culvert which caused the car to overturn.

McGee was taken to the Hendry Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was not related to alcohol, according to the FHP.

Writer: Emily Luft