At least 1 dead in Hendry County crash

At least one person died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Evercane Road, according to the FHP.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Count on WINK News for more details as information becomes available.