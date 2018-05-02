Hero emerges from fatal wrong-way crash on Palm Beach Blvd.

A wrong-way driver speeding down Palm Beach Boulevard died after crashing into two other vehicles.

The crash sent Malenia Watson, 16, and Deanna Watson, 31, to the hospital. Both Melania and Deanna are in fair condition.

Christopher Cardi didn’t think twice before jumping out of his car to help those involved in the crash.

Cardi said he dodged the white car speeding the wrong way, and then saw the exact moment when the cars collided.

“I was looking in the rearview mirror, and that was the saddest part. Seeing the car collide into the car behind us,” Cardi said.

Cardi said he rushed to help the people trapped in their cars.

“It was almost as if time slowed down, there wasn’t much talking,” Cardi said. “I could feel my heart going out to Deanna.”

During this difficult time, Cardi kept the victims of the crash calm by talking with them.

“I just let her know that it was very scary what was going on, but everything was gonna be OK,” Cardi said.

The driver of the white car died in the crash.

“The driver passed away while I was with them,” Cardi said.

Florida Highway Patrol says they’re still investigating the crash. They are working to find out why that driver was speeding and driving the wrong way on Palm Beach Boulevard.

FHP said that they are looking into the drivers background, including her state of mind and the toxicology.

“I don’t think we need to go too far in this community to find someone that’s hurting,” Cardi said. “We can be different with acts of love. I wish we could have loved that person before the accident happened.”

Cardi says the only thing that saved him was paying attention while driving.

“I think that may have helped save out lives, that distance,” Cardi said. “There’s a lot of people on the road, my advice is to give more space.”

More: ‘It’s extremely dangerous’: FHP provides safety tips when encountering wrong-way drivers

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford