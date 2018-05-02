Fatal crash in Hendry County leaves one dead

One person is dead after a crash at US 27 and Evercane Road around 4:09 p.m., said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Evylen Ziggler, 71, of Belle Glade was killed during the crash.

State troopers say Thelmakia Robinson, 20, of Belle Glade was driving northbound on US 27 when her vehicle began to rotate across the outside lane and entered the grassy shoulder. The car then overturned into a canal. The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof in the canal, east of US 27, the FHP said.

Robinson was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition. Ziggler died at the scene.

Writer: Emily Ford