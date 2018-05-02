Avoiding sneaky germs: One third of purses tested had fecal bacteria on the bottom

Eighty percent of germs are spread by our hands, and even though the CDC says that hand-washing is the best way to reduce the spread of germs, a study by Michigan State University found that only 5 percent of people washed their hands long enough to kill germs that cause infections.

When you think salmonella, you might think of the bacteria in raw cookie dough. But did you know your clothes can harbor it as well? A microbiologist at the University of Arizona found that salmonella and hepatitis can survive laundry routines. You have to use hot water, bleach, and run the dryer longer than 30 minutes to kill bacteria. And pay attention to your purse! One third of purses tested had fecal bacteria on the bottom. Hang your bag on the hook when using a public restroom, and never place it on your kitchen counter. As for the office, the break room is where germs thrive.

Researchers placed a synthetic germ in an office break room, and within four hours, it had spread to almost every surface. Use disinfecting wipes to clean your everyday belongings, such as your cell phone, and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose until your hands are squeaky clean.

Beware of magazines in the doctor’s office! The CDC says that the human influenza virus can survive up to eight hours on hard surfaces. Keep your hands to yourself, or download the ez WaitingRoom app, which provides free reading and entertainment for four hours each session.

Contributors to this news report include: Hayley Hudson, Producer; Katie Campbell, Assistant Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire