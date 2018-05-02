3 Clewiston shooting suspects at large, considered armed and dangerous

The Clewiston Police Department is looking for three individuals who police consider armed and dangerous.

Hiram Simpson, 20, Carlton Rush, 15, and Aarieoun Little, 16, are suspects wanted for a shooting near the Hendry Regional Medical Center which put the facility on lockdown Tuesday night, according to police.

A fourth suspect, Joshua Penton, has already been taken into custody.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Aztec Avenue.

Police say a botched home invasion and robbery led to the shooting. The victims told police they were robbed by the suspects. A struggle took place and they were shot, but are in stable condition.

MORE: Lock down lifted at Clewiston hospital after nearby shooting

Police say do not make contact with the suspects and ask you call Detective Sargent Clay at 863-228-0468, the Clewiston Police Department at 863-983-1474 or 911 if you see them or know of their whereabouts.

Editor’s Note: WINK News does not normally name minors involved in crimes. An exception has been made in this case since the suspects are considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.

