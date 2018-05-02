Hiram Simpson, 20, Carlton Rush, 15, Aarieoun Little, 16Photo via Facebook/Clewiston Police Department
CLEWISTON

3 Clewiston shooting suspects at large, considered armed and dangerous

Published: May 2, 2018 10:26 AM EDT
Updated: May 2, 2018 10:48 AM EDT

The Clewiston Police Department is looking for three individuals who police consider armed and dangerous.

Hiram Simpson, 20, Carlton Rush, 15, and Aarieoun Little, 16, are suspects wanted for a shooting near the Hendry Regional Medical Center which put the facility on lockdown Tuesday night, according to police.

A fourth suspect, Joshua Penton, has already been taken into custody.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Aztec Avenue.

Police say a botched home invasion and robbery led to the shooting. The victims told police they were robbed by the suspects. A struggle took place and they were shot, but are in stable condition.

MORE: Lock down lifted at Clewiston hospital after nearby shooting

Police say do not make contact with the suspects and ask you call Detective Sargent Clay at 863-228-0468, the Clewiston Police Department at 863-983-1474 or 911 if you see them or know of their whereabouts.

Editor’s Note: WINK News does not normally name minors involved in crimes. An exception has been made in this case since the suspects are considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.

\

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media