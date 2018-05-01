Woman comes face-to-face with intruder at Cape Coral home

The Cape Coral Police Department is reminding residents to lock their doors tonight after a stranger attempted to break into a woman’s home.

Linda Clute was in her bedroom on Monday night when she heard a noise at her back sliding glass door. When she walked out of her room to check, she was face-to-face with a stranger.

“I didn’t know if my son had woken up and was out here, so I was just going to walk right out and yea … it wasn’t,” Clute said.

Clute, who has lived in the same home for 32 years, ran back into her bedroom, locked the door behind her and called 911.

“I think he ran that way, but I didn’t hang around to watch,” she said.

Nearby resident Linda Tison woke up to officers knocking on her door.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen in this neighborhood … and you think you’re safe, and you just feel secure, and then something like this happens and it makes you feel insecure and violated,” Tison said.

Clute said nothing like this has ever happened before, but now she’s scared to think of what that stranger wanted.

“I have a 13-year-old son, and he’s at the opposite at the end of the house,” Clute said. “I mean somebody could kill us, you know? You have no idea what frame of mind they’re in.”

Investigators conducted a fingerprint test, but unfortunately the results were negative. Police don’t have a great description of the suspect at this time but remind everyone to lock their doors.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria