Two fires cover Collier County in smoke; 8,600 acres burning

Two fires are burning in eastern Collier County Tuesday afternoon covering the county in smoke.

One fire near the Collier/Hendry line on Oil Well Road is approximately 400 acres, according to North Collier Fire Rescue.

A second fire is located in Big Cypress south of I-75 and is approximately 8,200 acres.

NCFD says, smoke is covering all portions of Collier County including Naples, Marco Island and Golden Gate.

Residents are advised to remain diligent in their efforts to avoid smoke exposure if you have asthma or other chronic lung or heart conditions.

The smoke produced by these wildfires is considered a respiratory irritant causing scratchy throats, coughing, headaches, irritated eyes and nose.

Following these suggestions can help limit your exposure:

Staying indoors whenever possible

Using air conditioners

Using mechanical air cleaners

Keeping windows closed while driving in a vehicle

Doing less strenuous outdoor, physical activity (fast walking rather than jogging)

Minimizing smoking tobacco, using wood burning stoves, burning candles or incense, and vacuuming)

Finally, be aware of mowing your yard. Equipment can easily ignite any dry brush. Lawnmowers and other types of outdoor equipment need to be used with caution, especially during very high wildfire conditions when a spark can quickly grow into a brush fire. If you are going to mow please do it before 10:00am. After 10:00 the temperatures rise, winds increase and so does the risk of starting a fire.

Writer: WINK News