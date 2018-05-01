Punta Gorda to consider changes to current kayak storage ordinance

The City of Punta Gorda will hold a meeting Wednesday to consider relaxing the current storage ordinance of kayaks.

Storing canoes and kayaks has become a hassle for some homeowners as the current ordinance does not allow them to be kept against seawalls, or on car racks for more than 24 hours.

Residents are currently allowed to store their kayaks and canoes on their dock or garage.

“This is a boating community. You expect to see a watercraft of some kind,” Punta Gorda resident Bob Glidden said.

Now, some residents are hoping the city will allow them to install kayak racks on their docks or along side their homes for faster and easier access.

“A 2-foot wide kayak rack along side your house, it’s safe it’s secure and it’s not, you know, subject to theft from the water,” Glidden said.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at city hall.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Katherine Viloria