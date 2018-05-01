Cape Coral ordinance to crack down on skimmers

A new rule went into effect Tuesday in Cape Coral to keep thieves from stealing information at the pumps.

Earlier this year, the city council passed an ordinance requiring gas stations to install special locks or technology on their pumps. Those who do not comply could face a fine.

The Cape Coral Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit stopped at multiple gas stations across the city to check for the new locks.

While not everyone is following the rules, officials have hopes for the near future.

“I think we’ll see skimmers popping up less and less in Cape Coral,” detective Phillip Lamanna said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

