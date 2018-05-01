Lock down lifted at Clewiston hospital after nearby shooting

The Hendry Regional Medical Center was placed on lock down Tuesday afternoon after a nearby shooting, according to the Clewiston Police Department.

The lock down was put in place after two people involved in a shooting on Aztec Avenue walked into the hospital, police said. They were later transported to another hospital out of the area.

The lock down was lifted around 5 p.m. after the area was deemed clear by authorities, police said. There is no description for the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

The #HRMC emergency department is #open and we are here to serve our community in their time of need. …The… Posted by Hendry Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria