FGCU president talks solutions for low graduation rates

There are 1,800 students expected to graduate Sunday from Florida Gulf Coast University, but others may not meet all the requirements to get their diploma.

University President Dr. Mike Martin said he’s working to improve the number of students who graduate on time.

“We’ve got a major initiative we’ve kicked off to fundamentally improve the way we help students navigate to a degree,” Martin said.

Part of the program includes forging a bond with student clubs and organizations.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is work with student government and others to create greater contentedness to the institution, not only take course work but feel connected to the community,” Martin said.

WINK News anchor Britni McDonald sat down with Martin. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Rachel Ravina