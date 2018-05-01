FORT MYERS

Fatal crash closes westbound Palm Beach Blvd. at Orange River Blvd.

Published: May 1, 2018 2:54 PM EDT
Updated: May 1, 2018 3:05 PM EDT

A fatal crash has closed all westbound and some eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard at Orange River Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The crash happened at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

WINK News has a crew on the way and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Alternate routes: 

  • Buckingham Road south to Orange River Blvd.
  • SR-31 north to Bayshore Road, then south on I-75
Writer:Derrick Shaw
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media