Fatal crash closes westbound Palm Beach Blvd. at Orange River Blvd.

A fatal crash has closed all westbound and some eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard at Orange River Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The crash happened at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

WINK News has a crew on the way and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Alternate routes:

Buckingham Road south to Orange River Blvd.

SR-31 north to Bayshore Road, then south on I-75

Writer: Derrick Shaw