This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
Miami

Death penalty won’t be sought in Florida airport shooting

Published: May 1, 2018 10:01 AM EDT

The Justice Department has decided not to seek the death penalty against an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting.

Officials said 28-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, will agree to a life sentence.

MORE: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts

The announcement was made in Miami on Tuesday.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Authorities say he got a handgun from checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing.

Since his arrest, Santiago has been treated at a Miami jail for schizophrenia. He complained of mental problems before the shooting but was not barred from possessing a gun.

Author: Curt Anderson, AP
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media