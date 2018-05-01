Death penalty won’t be sought in Florida airport shooting

The Justice Department has decided not to seek the death penalty against an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting.

Officials said 28-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, will agree to a life sentence.

The announcement was made in Miami on Tuesday.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Authorities say he got a handgun from checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing.

Since his arrest, Santiago has been treated at a Miami jail for schizophrenia. He complained of mental problems before the shooting but was not barred from possessing a gun.

Author: Curt Anderson, AP