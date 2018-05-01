Crash in Immokalee. Photo via @ImmFire_PIO Twitter page.
Collier County

6 injured in crash on Corkscrew Rd. in Collier County

Published: May 1, 2018 10:34 PM EDT

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a crash on Corkscrew Road, according to Immokalee Fire Control District.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Corkscrew Road and State Road 82, officials said. Six people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek and alternate route as delays are expected in the area.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

Count on WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available. 

Writer:Katherine Viloria
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media