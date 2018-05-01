6 injured in crash on Corkscrew Rd. in Collier County

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a crash on Corkscrew Road, according to Immokalee Fire Control District.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Corkscrew Road and State Road 82, officials said. Six people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek and alternate route as delays are expected in the area.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

Our crews are working a two vehicle accident at Corkscrew Rd & SR-82. One vehicle ended up on it’s roof. 6 patients have been transported with various injuries. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/w3IZGXnlaB — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) May 2, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria