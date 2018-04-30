Woman, 10-year-old boy killed in Collier County crash

Two people are dead, including a 10-year-old boy, after a crash in Collier County Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Latoya Thomas, 31, drove off the road for unknown reasons on State Road 29 around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Thomas’ vehicle drove through a fence, hitting a tree, killing Thomas, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Carter Smith, 10, died later at the hospital. Both were from Little Rock Arkansas.

FHP says both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and it’s unknown if the crash was alcohol related.